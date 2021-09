CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be clear and quiet through the night Thursday. The low is 65. We are watching a cold front now over the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota. (Credit: CBS 2) This will head our way late in the day Friday, but we will not have a lot of instability in place when it arrives. (Credit: CBS 2) There are only scattered shower chances late day Friday and into the night. The high for Friday is 88. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will feature early clouds with afternoon clearing, with a high of 80. A cool lake breeze will dominate, and it will be cooler lakeside. (Credit: CBS 2) Sunday will be warm and humid with highs into the 80s.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO