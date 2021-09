LOS ANGELES -- Fernando Tatis Jr. is back at shortstop -- and he looks like the National League’s leading MVP candidate again. In the wake of an injury to Jake Cronenworth on Friday night, the Padres made the decision to move their superstar back to his preferred position on Saturday. For the first time in a month and a half, Tatis played shortstop -- and he celebrated by launching his NL-leading 38th long ball of the season. Still, outside of three-hit nights from Tatis and Manny Machado, the Padres couldn’t muster much offense in a 5-4 loss at Dodger Stadium, their fifth straight against their rivals from Los Angeles.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO