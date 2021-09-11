CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Serie A Returns From the International Break With Several Mouth-Watering Fixtures

By ssciavillo
chiesaditotti.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Roma flying high into the international break, the last two weeks have felt like an eternity for Romanisti impatiently waiting for the return of Mourinho’s wolf pack. The Giallorossi are one of five teams in the league to start the season with two victories. And it looks like the top of the table will be just as competitive as last season, if not more. So, head-to-head matchups between the league’s top sides will be vital in determining the final league standings.

www.chiesaditotti.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: Chaos rules the international break

There was plenty of soccer all over the place this weekend, but the biggest stories seem to be instances when soccer didn’t happen - or where it only happened for a few minutes. In Brazil, quarantine rules relating to the ongoing covid pandemic and travel during it, and the Argentina national team’s decision to flout them, resulted in the game being interrupted and stopped after only six minutes. In Guinea, a World Cup Qualifier between Guinea and Morocco was put on hold when a coup began. Other soccer happened, and you can read about it below!
FIFA
FanSided

Southampton trio have success with big wins in international fixtures

Southampton players Che Adams, Tino Livramento and Mohamed Elyounoussi all played a part in big international wins for their respective countries on Tuesday evening. Adams started for Scotland in a crucial 1-0 win in Austria and created the goal by winning a penalty in the 30th minute. His tussle with Austria defender Martin Hinteregger saw his shirt being pulled and a spot-kick was awarded when he was prevented from reaching the ball and fell to the ground.
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Mourinho Speaks in Advance of 1000th Game as a Manager

With the international break finally in the rear-view mirror, and on the eve of his 1000th game as a manager, Jose Mourinho met with the media to discuss several topics including: Zaniolo, Pellegrini’s renewal, and expectations for the season following the closure of the market. Read Mourinho’s press conference in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

By the numbers: Biggest storylines from the international break

Below, theScore picks out the best statistics and stories to surface during an action-packed international break. 0: El Salvador didn't manage a single attempt on Canada's goal in Wednesday's World Cup qualifier. The 3-0 loss at BMO Field was El Salvador's heaviest defeat to Canada in 18 meetings between the two national teams.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
chiesaditotti.com

Probable Formations: Roma vs Sassuolo

The international break never seems to be kind to the Giallorossi’s trainer’s tables. It feels like every time the Lupi let members of the pack out into the world of international football one inevitably picks up a knock or worse. And this time around was no different. Both Gianluca Mancini...
UEFA
vavel.com

England's International break assessed

After a memorable summer in which Gareth Southgate's England side took the nation on a rollercoaster of emotions, all eyes were on this year's runners-up as they took to the field once more. The Euros ended in heartbreak for England after a penalty shootout loss to Italy, but it was...
SPORTS
chiesaditotti.com

El Shaarawy Extra Time Winner Gives Roma the Edge Over Sassuolo

I don't know about you all, but I'm still catching my breath from running around my apartment after that wonderful El Shaarawy winner, what an ending! What looked like an inevitable draw after giving up the lead in the second half, Roma managed to find a winner in the dying moments of the game to send the Stadio Olimpico into euphoria and give Mourinho a win in his 1000th game as a manager.
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

Bren vs. Bran: Is Mourinho Rotating the Squad Sufficiently Enough?

What's in a name? that which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. It's not every day that we quote Shakespeare around here, but The Bard's eloquent examination of the meaning and value (or lack thereof) we place on names feels especially pertinent as we unveil our newest series: Bren vs. Bran.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Arsenal#Romanisti#Matchday 3#Sassuolo#Juventus#Partenopei#Matchday 1#The Old Lady#Napoli Match#The Forza Napoli Pod#The All Juve Cast#Chiellini#Morata Kean Kulusevski
chiesaditotti.com

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #58: El Shaarawy Stunner Sinks Sassuolo

You didn’t think one of the greatest managers of all time would end his 1,000th match as a manager with anything other than the three points, did you? Well, if it felt like this one was heading down the path of Roma dropping two or even all three points, we forgive you. Because after years of suffering through missed opportunities in tough matches, Mourinho’s men changed the narrative and got it done yesterday.
UEFA
AFP

Messi restricted in PSG draw as Man City, Liverpool win thrillers

Lionel Messi made his first Paris Saint-Germain start in a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, while last season's runners-up Manchester City and Liverpool won high-scoring thrillers. Real Madrid, the record 13-time European champions, left it late to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro in a section topped by Moldovan debutants Sheriff Tiraspol after the first round of group stage matches. Argentine star Messi lined up with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time, after being limited to just 24 minutes in a PSG shirt since his shock exit from Barcelona. Ander Herrera, who scored twice in the weekend win over Clermont, gave PSG the lead by steering in Mbappe's cross on 15 minutes, but Brugge soon levelled through Hans Vanaken.
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Sinners & Saints: Roma 2, Sassuolo 1

Typically, a week three fixture between Roma and Sassuolo wouldn't kick up that much dust, but thanks to the Giallorossi's perfect start to the season and all the hoopla surrounding José Mourinho's 1,000th career match, this wasn’t your typical early-season Serie A fixture. It was, however, a typical Roma match. From the disallowed goals saving Roma's bacon to shots striking the goal frame to late challenges to controversial VAR calls to a last-gasp match-winner and even the referee's reluctance to blow the final whistle, this was about as Roma as a match gets.
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

Getting to Know Roma's Conference League Group Stage Opponents

UEFA's newest international competition, the awkwardly titled UEFA Europa Conference League (though it's better than the original name: Europa League 2, which sounds like a sequel to a movie where a team of superhero fights crime on the moons of Jupiter), has been in the works since 2015. Ostensibly designed to bring the pleasures and pain of European competition to lower-ranked UEFA member leagues, the ECL still feels like it will favor the down on their luck clubs from Europe's bigger leagues; clubs like Tottenham, Feyenoord, and yes, Roma.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
chiesaditotti.com

Roma Face CSKA Sofia in Europa Conference League Group Stage Opener

After maintaining their perfect record to start the season by defeating Sassuolo with a 91st-minute goal from Stephan El Shaarawy, the Giallorossi are now turning to the group stage of the new competition nobody seems to care much about: The Europa Conference League. Why do I say nobody seems to care about the competition? Well, for starters, it was practically impossible for an American to find a legitimate stream for the two play-in matches against Trabzonspor, and from what I gathered, a whole lot of people ended up using a Turkish soap opera network’s YouTube page to watch the matches in 360p low-definition. That’s not exactly an endorsement of the importance of this competition.
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool v AC Milan evokes mixed memories of defining match-ups in clubs’ legacies

Some games define the direction of a club’s future. Liverpool’s previous Champions League matches against Milan – both finals – are in this category. The teams meet for just the third time on Wednesday night at Anfield in the competition’s group stage and the memories evoked by the match-up are mixed, to say the least. The Miracle of Istanbul in 2005 will forever be remembered as one of the most famous nights in the history of European football. Liverpool were 3-0 down at half-time, recovered to level the score, took the game into extra time and eventually prevailed on...
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

El Shaarawy and Mourinho Meet With the Media in Advance of CSKA Sofia Showdown

Following his stunning game-winner against Sassuolo, Stephen El Shaarawy, followed by Jose Mourinho, met with the media Wednesday afternoon to preview Roma’s opener in the Europa Conference League, with the club posting a transcript on the team website. Read both El Shaarawy and Mourinho’s interviews below, along with some closing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chiesaditotti.com

Roma vs. CSKA Sofia: Lineups & Game Thread

With the always enjoyable let's-start-the-season-and-then-stop-for-two-weeks international break over, Roma jumped back into action last weekend with a nail-biter against Sassuolo. In a relatively even match, the Giallorossi got the last laugh when Stephan El Shaarawy scored a stunning match-winner in the 91st minute to keep José Mourinho's perfect record as Roma manager intact.
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool must learn from ‘sloppy’ spell during AC Milan win, Jordan Henderson says

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits the players have to learn from their lapse in focus which made their Champions League victory over AC Milan harder than it should have been.Jurgen Klopp’s side seemed in full control even after a rare Mohamed Salah penalty miss which followed the early opener when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot was deflected in.But an ill-disciplined couple of minutes just before half-time allowed the visitors, playing their first match in the competition for seven years, to score twice and make the second half more of a challenge than it should have been.Liverpool’s defence was without the rested Virgil...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chiesaditotti.com

Pellegrini Brace Powers Roma Past CSKA Sofia

How about that for an encore! Following their late winner against Sassuolo at the weekend, Roma ride their wave of momentum to overcome an early deficit and run riot over CSKA Sofia in their Europa Conference League group stage opener. First Half. The first half started out relatively pedestrian, with...
UEFA
The Independent

Jack Grealish and the Champions League is already a winning match

In the end, the night was everything that Jack Grealish had dreamed of and more. “I loved it,” he said after a Champions League debut that involved a goal, an assist and a star turn. Winning this competition is once again the primary objective for last season’s beaten finalists. This 6-3 demolition of RB Leipzig demonstrated why Manchester City’s latest attempt at continental domination might finally end in success, and some familiar frailties when defending against counter-attacks also showed why it might not.Up until last night, though, their record £100m signing had a much more modest ambition. Winning the Champions...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy