Serie A Returns From the International Break With Several Mouth-Watering Fixtures

After maintaining their perfect record to start the season by defeating Sassuolo with a 91st-minute goal from Stephan El Shaarawy, the Giallorossi are now turning to the group stage of the new competition nobody seems to care much about: The Europa Conference League. Why do I say nobody seems to care about the competition? Well, for starters, it was practically impossible for an American to find a legitimate stream for the two play-in matches against Trabzonspor, and from what I gathered, a whole lot of people ended up using a Turkish soap opera network’s YouTube page to watch the matches in 360p low-definition. That’s not exactly an endorsement of the importance of this competition.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO