Florida vs. South Florida: Pick, prediction, spread, odds, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel

Though the No. 13 Florida Gators took care of business in their home opener last week, no one necessarily came away from that game enthusiastic about the outlook for the season. AP Top 25 voters made their voice heard by leaving Florida in its same rankings spot and actually allowing two teams to jump it considering how unimpressive the team looked. Consider Saturday, then, a second chance to make a good first impression as the Gators welcome the South Florida Bulls, a team that got obliterated to the tune of 45-0 last week.