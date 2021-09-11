CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida vs. South Florida: Pick, prediction, spread, odds, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel

By Adam Silverstein
onlygators.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the No. 13 Florida Gators took care of business in their home opener last week, no one necessarily came away from that game enthusiastic about the outlook for the season. AP Top 25 voters made their voice heard by leaving Florida in its same rankings spot and actually allowing two teams to jump it considering how unimpressive the team looked. Consider Saturday, then, a second chance to make a good first impression as the Gators welcome the South Florida Bulls, a team that got obliterated to the tune of 45-0 last week.

