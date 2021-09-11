CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops: Blood-soaked Man Breaks Into Elderly Couple’s Home in Williamstown, NJ

By Chris Coleman
 6 days ago
A man from Williamstown is facing charges after allegedly breaking into an elderly couple's home while they were inside. The Monroe Township Police Department says their officers were called to a home on the 300 block of North Tuckahoe Road around 7:30 Wednesday evening. They say, "Multiple calls to the Communication's Center advised that an unknown male forced entry into the residence through a window with the elderly residents still inside the home. The homeowner further reported that the home was getting destroyed and the male was blood soaked."

Cat Country 107.3

Investigation Update On Spring 2021 Police Shooting Of CMCH Man

It was in April of this year that a shooting broke out between police officers and a man who demonstrated bizarre behavior including stealing their patrol car. The story first broke a few months ago detailing how Roy Jackel Jr. was shot after police fired once during an incident that involved him running straight for them after a car accident. The entire situation is riddled with odd behavior from Jackel that could, no doubt, be related to the crash. However, that's obviously only speculation.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Vineland Man Charged With DUI Death By Auto of Teen Cyclist

Vineland Police have charged a city man with death by auto, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving in the death of an 18-year-old cyclist in a crash on April 29. Police say Phillip Cox, 54, was driving his 2009 Infiniti QX56 westbound on West Park Avenue in Vineland at about 8:42 pm on April 29 when he hit Daniel A. Diaz as he was biking in the same direction.
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey State
Williamstown, NJ
Tuckahoe, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Egg Harbor Township Police Need Your Help With Identifying Suspect

Get ready to take a good hard look at a picture to help out the EHT police department. The Egg Harbor Township police are asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect. In a recent post shared to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Facebook page, they're asking for you to take a good look and to not be afraid to reach out to them if you recognize the person in the photo. Apparently, the person pictured is a suspect in an ongoing investigation.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Two from Bridgeton Indicted for 2013 Murder in Atlantic City, NJ

An Atlantic County Grand Jury has indicted two men from Bridgeton in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City in 2013. 29-year-old Abdul Bailey and 27-year-old Austin Clark have been indicted on murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose charges. Bailey was also indicted on a charge of certain Persons not to possess weapons, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City Cops: Teen Arrested for Robbing, Assaulting 63-year-old Man

A teenager from Atlantic City is facing charges after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint late last week. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, around 6:30 last Friday evening, officers were stopped by a man who said he was robbed at Tennessee and Central Avenues. The victim, identified as a 63-year-old man from Atlantic City, said he had a gun pointed at him and the suspect demanded money. When he refused, the suspect hit him in the head with the gun and took his money.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

