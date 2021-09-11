CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Jan Jackson coordinates success at Good Shepherd Manor

MOMENCE — Just off of State Route 1-17 in Momence sits Good Shepherd Manor, a residential facility for adult males with developmental disabilities. On an early September day, residents and staff were busy preparing for the 30th annual Good Shepherd Manor Fall Festival, taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Not only will the Manor be celebrating three decades of the festival, it will also be celebrating 50 years of the facility as a whole. The anniversary was March 1.