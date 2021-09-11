Thanks, I've read this for 20 years. Your paragraph about the blue sky...

Howard Pye sat outside, roof intact, while his neighbors were clearing their yards. He said Ida was the worst hurricane he’s ridden out. Pye was 15 when he rode out Hurricane Betsy in 1965. Since then, he said he’s ridden out most storms, including Hurricane Andrew, Hurricane Gustav, and Hurricane Katrina. Ida, he said, was worse and different. Unlike the others, he said Ida seemed to not have an eye, and the high winds were constant for 5-6 hours. “People claim this storm had around 140 mph winds,” he said. “I know for a fact it was much more than that.”
Comments / 0