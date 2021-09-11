Thanks, I've read this for 20 years. Your paragraph about the blue sky...

Discovering and fine-tuning your personal style is a journey. For Roz Kaur, the process is near to her heart given her adoration for fashion as a way to express herself. She's been experimenting with style for a long time—especially with her work as a stylist over the last 24 years. While she continues to uncover new inspiration to shape her style, she now has a defined aesthetic. On that note, there's one trend that's stuck with her over these years that's signature to her: the tailoring trend. In fact, she basically considers it a "forever trend" because it's one she'll always stand behind thanks to the timeless nature.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO