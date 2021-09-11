CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Agry!

MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Esquire

Idaho Botched Its Pandemic Response. Now It's Begging Neighbors Like Washington State for Help.

Congratulations, America. The pandemic now has states yelling at each other, and that always ends well. Let us take, for example, Idaho, a state that is like the nation’s attic in which we store all the crazy uncles and aunts. Idaho is one of the most hardcore Live-Free-and-Die states in the union. Back in March, a bunch of parents brought their kids to the steps of the state capitol so they could all burn their masks on local TV. (Used to be all you needed to do was build a decent soapbox derby car.) This owned the libs all the way into Oregon. Of course, now Idaho is foundering in the trough between the second and third waves of the pandemic, and it has decided to depend on the kindness of strangers. From CNN:
IDAHO STATE
Only In Ohio

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your go-to destination for quick eats and, as you likely guessed from the name, an out-of-this-world rootbeer float. But it’s really the gigantic tenderloin sandwiches that put this place on the map.
OHIO STATE
what is this member of the 3o4 drinkHer species thinking at this, moment❓

What is this member of the 3o4 drinkHer species thinking at this, moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 09/17/2021 5:17PM. 🎼Chug-a-lug, chug-a-lug...make you want to holler hi-de-ho.🎶 ** -- Major Kong 09/17/2021 6:44PM. Hey reestuart. Care to buy me a beer? Yes ma'am. I will do that. ** -- reestuart 09/17/2021 5:24PM. You...
DRINKS
Agreed. but I can see schools opt for this model.

Virginia Tech blew it in 1953!!! Let’s not blow it in 2023 like we did then ** -- Stech 09/17/2021 7:02PM. Yes, the impact would be massive on communities. South Bend would suffer -- goldendomer 09/17/2021 5:06PM. See my list further down the string. Who you have going each way?...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yes. I’ve seen this fly the VT flags, etc. Very close to

Is there a good place to watch the game tomorrow in Charlotte? -- HokieGator 09/17/2021 5:53PM. Dang, why am I going to Blacksburg for games when I could go to CLT?? ** -- DonHo-kieHi 09/17/2021 9:43PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Grapes of Wrath 2021 edition

I got about a mile down the road to work this morning without my phone -- SteveInBaltimore 09/17/2021 5:58PM. Went to out to lunch today with no phone. Enjoyed chatting with my wife and -- DonHo-kieHi 09/17/2021 9:55PM. More patheticness, indeed. And how many times over how many years --...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Yeah shoulda added "hikes". Would like to take one Sunday..

Staunton. Need good "to do's. Meeting friends there for wkend. Also scoutin -- EAPo 09/17/2021 5:23PM. The downtown main street is closed on weekends for restaurant outdoor -- Eta 09/17/2021 10:07PM. Mill Street Grill for ribs. Chicano Boys for outdoors decent Mexican -- HburgCav 09/17/2021 8:14PM. Ciro’s dawg. The Boro...
FOOD & DRINKS
Community Policy