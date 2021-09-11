Hurricane Larry Hit Newfoundland Hard Overnight & Caused So Much Damage (VIDEOS)
After a week of anticipation, Hurricane Larry hit Newfoundland, and the storm certainly packed a punch when it arrived. According to The Weather Network, Hurricane Larry made landfall on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula as a category-one storm early on Saturday, September 11. It brought wind gusts of 140 to over 160 km/h to the region, which caused power outages, toppled trees and a lot of damage.www.narcity.com
Comments / 1