I got to see ZZ Top, finally with one of my sons, last night. I was excited and also curious as to how things were going to be handled since long-time bass player/singer/songwriter, Dusty Hill had passed a couple of months ago. I had read that he hand-picked his long-time bass tech, Elwood Francis to fill in for him after his hip surgery so the tour could continue. Sadly, Dusty’s second to last show was in Manchester, it was noticed that Dusty was in a lot of pain and needed help. After that show he went on to perform his last show at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, KY on July 18th. He passed a few days later.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO