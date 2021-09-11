Human Capital Losses

Exchange traded fund investors who are looking to reposition for the market ahead should consider the compelling cyclical opportunities in the small-cap space. In the recent webcast, Re-thinking the equity equation: Take another look at small caps, Todd Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer, Principal Global Asset Allocation, warned that divergent COVID-19 experiences drive de-synchronized global growth. For example, vaccinations aid re-openings and recovery in developed markets. Supply constraints and bottlenecks are temporarily inflating price pressures. Meanwhile, once policy support ends, consumer spending will sustain the recovery. Easy financial conditions and strong earnings growth still support risk assets while fixed income continues to be challenged by low rates and tight spreads.
