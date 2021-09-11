Human Capital Losses

Obviously, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic brought about a bear market for stocks. Fortunately, it was brief by historical standards. Of course, bear markets are challenging, and the pandemic is still lingering, but there may be some silver lining for investors to consider. Some of that positivity comes by way of international equities, long overlooked by many investors and now attractively valued relative to U.S. stocks.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO