Vaccine mandate may stop nurse job jumping

By The Georgia Sun
 6 days ago
Georgia hospital officials were scrambling Friday to gauge the impact of President Biden’s order for health care workers to get vaccinated for Covid-19. The mandate would apply to health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients – virtually all hospitals – as well as dialysis centers, surgery centers and home care operations.

beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wdrb.com

Ky. attorney general says he believes Biden vaccine mandates may be unconstitutional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general says he believes the vaccine mandates announced by President Biden Thursday night may be unconstitutional. Daniel Cameron tweeted his view late Friday afternoon. "Yesterday, President Biden announced policies that will directly encroach upon the prerogatives of countless businesses, employers and employees," Cameron said,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
HEALTH SERVICES
WISN

Some nurses willing to pay hefty price to not get COVID-19 vaccine

MILWAUKEE — Multiple hospital systems in southeast Wisconsin have implemented mandatory vaccinations for their employees, but many employees still remain unvaccinated by choice. Recently, health care workers and supporters took to the streets in Madison to protest hospital vaccine mandates. About 169 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fifty...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Maine hospital to remove unvaccinated employees from schedule

Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, Maine, will stop scheduling employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, ABC affiliate WMTW reported Aug. 26. The decision comes after Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that healthcare workers in the state must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, which includes A.R. Gould Hospital, said it has aligned its policy with the state's mandate.
MAINE STATE
On Common Ground News

President Biden announces vaccine mandate, Georgia Gov. Kemp vows legal action

Children’s Health Defense plans national Walk Out Week. ATLANTA, GA—Gov. Brian Kemp is vowing to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all employers with more than 100 workers. President Biden announced the plan during an address from the White House on Thursday (Sept. 9) in an effort to contain the rising delta variant that health officials are reporting is killing thousands each week.
GEORGIA STATE
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Texas' biggest companies react to Biden's vaccine mandate

On Thursday, President Joe Biden pushed sweeping a federal vaccine mandate that lurched large San Antonio and Texas companies into a wait-and-see game. On top of mandated vaccines, Biden's plan says employees must also undergo required testing at companies with more than 100 workers. Implementing these policies may prove difficult...
TEXAS STATE
