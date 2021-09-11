CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Network. How I hate the!

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

For the freaking boneheaded move that is the ACC Network and the inability to get this on Xfinity. In MN, good luck as well. You cannot just switch because Hulu for example does not carry some other channels we as a family really like. Radio it is today I guess...

www.tigernet.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc Network
tigernet.com

I wonder how many

Of the Louisville Cardinals have an NIL with Papa John? It could be a real positive to have an alumni and booster like that. I guess he could once offer them pizza now he can offer them greenbacks. NIL is a bad thing ...imo.
tigernet.com

Well boys, today I started a group text between about 7 of

My Clemson buddies and 1 of my coot clients. Didn't really think about the mix when I sent it out. Anyway, it started as a political text and morphed into a coolege football text. So, the coot somehow got confused and said they would be ready for us in September....to which my old roommate immediately responded with,"It's easy to remember when our game with y'all is becuase it Turkey on Thursday and Chicken on Saturday".....................I wanted to give him a gold star for that one.....I just wish he could have done it to CRB!
CLEMSON, SC
wmleader.com

What channel is ACC Network? How to watch, live stream 2021 college football games

The ACC Network will have a quadruple-header schedule of games this weekend. Illinois vs. Virginia will kick off the first of the quadruple games on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on the ACC Network, which televises approximately 40 football games per season. The network will feature at least one conference matchup per week throughout this season, with multiple games airing across both ESPN and ABC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

I hope not! Look at the SEC/ACC ratings last weekend.

ESPN probably loves these games. I wonder if the ND/FSU game will make ESPN push harder for all of ND's TV rights. Doesn't mean they have to join but it would be another huge get for ESPN/ABC.
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 09.07.21 I Hate The Sound Of…

09.07.21 I Hate The Sound Of… (Intro) Labor Day Wknd Highlights (Topic) What’s a sound you hate? (Dirty) Actor Michael K. Williams found dead at the age of 54. Cardi B is a new mama again! Drake leaks a Kanye song dissing Drake. New album from K. Dot soon come. (5TYNTK) Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits on Labor Day. Arundel elementary school moves to remote learning after covid exposure. Back to school departures causes restaurants to cut back hours. Miles the Moose & The Maine Turnpike Authority say goodbye to visitors at the York toll plaza. (Outro) Beer Lovers Day.
chathamjournal.com

ACC football game times & networks for September 24-25

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 24-25. Locally, on September 25, Clemson will play NC State in Raleigh at Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:30 pm. Kansas will face Duke in Durham at Wallace Wade Stadium at 4 pm.
RALEIGH, NC
Deadline

NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks Hire Lisa Byington As Full-Time Play-By-Play Announcer, Breaking Barrier

The National Basketball Assn. champion Milwaukee Bucks have a new voice as their play-by-play announcer. Also a new gender. Veteran sportscaster Lisa Byington is the new lead announcer for Bucks television broadcasts on Bally Sports Wisconsin for the 2021-2022 season. She replaces longtime announcer Jim Paschke, who is retiring. Former Bucks All-Star forward Marques Johnson will continue as analyst Although other women have done one-off play-by-play for games (Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm did a 2018 NFL game, and Jenny Cavnar did a Colorado Rockies baseball broadcast, among several examples), Byington is the first full-time female play-by-play announcer for a major men’s professional...
NBA
tigernet.com

I am starting to feel as if we lost what made us Unique.

Maybe I'm wrong, maybe a bit too old school, but I feel as if the football program has evolved and modernized in ways that i feel might be slightly negative over the long haul. Many may and likely will disagree and that is fine, flame away. Here is my thought however. A few seasons ago I recall it coming out that when fall camp started, all of the players basically signed off of social media. The focus was on game one and every game after. Other programs might have kids tweeting, gramming, whatever, but the Power Rangers and others stayed the course and stayed focused. Fast forward to last season and between social justice, covid and whatever else, social media stayed on. Does that have anything to do with the lack of an offensive line push or DE production? Not really, but as a whole things just felt different and the product on the field HAS been different I think most would agree. Many of us saw the signs early in the season and kept whistling past the graveyard. Now to this year, with NIL, players needing their "Brand" and social media following to be strong for more $ I fear that horse is never going back to the barn. None of this means that we can't still hit those highest goals again, but it does feel as if some of the small things that made the program stand apart are now gone. Just my .02 cents. Go Tigers!
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

TNET: Bojangles restaurant goes all-in with Clemson theme display

It's Bo Time! Ahead of Clemson football’s game vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon, Bojangles has unveiled a larger-than-life, Tiger-themed restaurant display that fans won’t want to miss. The restaurant is located at 7610 Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC. Bojangles will also be hosting a tailgate par Read Update »
tigernet.com

Daumm, even PEP Boyz are trolling SCar fans now?

19591004-2036-4AAA-8DE8-6A8AC4221F53.jpeg(89.4 K) Yeah, I'm not buying it. It's one thing to say don't let a blowout ruin a coot weekend, but no way is Pep Boys gonna say they can prevent it.
SPORTS
Wrestling World

New details on Edge's future

In the latest episode of NXT, which aired overnight on the television screens of USA Network, the famous American channel, WWE staged the beginning of a new era for its third roster, with NXT moving from the usual format with yellow and black colors, to a decidedly more lively, colorful and fresh atmosphere.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Firing Star For Second Time?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon takes the call of firing the talents and he has been cutting down a plethora of talents recently due to budget cuts. He might have let go another star who is none other than Davey Boy Smith Jr, son of WWE Hall of Famer the British Bulldog. He had a stint with the company previously from 2006-2011.
WWE
sportswar.com

Your stadiumthe facility itself, is easily the worst I've been to in ACC

Your home crowd a little less condescending than you seem in your original post. Seemed kind of odd. Snobbery similar to UVA's, only UVA has an honor code while y'all seem to be proud of your malfeasances. Lots and lots and lots of empty seats. Seemed kind of odd. The first row in your stadium is positioned lower than the wall in front of it. Not sure how that happened. Seemed kind of odd.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ACC announces TV schedule, networks for weekend of Sept. 24-25

Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC orESPN (network designation after games of Sept. 18) In week two, ACC teams went a combined 11-3. Only Syracuse, NC State, and Florida State lost, while every other team in action came away victorious. Coming out of week one, the conference was a combined 7-7, a mediocre .500 winning percentage.
COLLEGE SPORTS

