Davenport, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Davenport

Davenport Digest
 6 days ago

DAVENPORT, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bt3bqOK00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Davenport, IA
With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

