Daily Weather Forecast For Davenport
DAVENPORT, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
