CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 6 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) A sunny Saturday is here for San Angelo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Angelo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bt3bdA700

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
138
Followers
241
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy