Jackson, MI

Jackson Daily Weather Forecast

Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 6 days ago

JACKSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uk9JW_0bt3bbOf00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • 1 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jackson, MI
With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

