Jackson Daily Weather Forecast

JACKSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F 1 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



