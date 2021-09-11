4-Day Weather Forecast For Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny then haze during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
