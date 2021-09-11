CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Sun forecast for Wichita Falls — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
 6 days ago

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wichita Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wichita Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bt3bV3B00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

