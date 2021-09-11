CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday set for rain in Bellingham — 3 ways to make the most of it

 6 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bellingham Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bellingham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bt3bRWH00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bellingham, WA
