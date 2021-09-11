Take advantage of Saturday sun in Tuscaloosa

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) A sunny Saturday is here for Tuscaloosa, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tuscaloosa:

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.