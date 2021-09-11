Redding Daily Weather Forecast

REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze High 92 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 65 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.