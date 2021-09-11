Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Fe
SANTA FE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
