4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
