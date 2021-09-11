Yakima Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YAKIMA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
