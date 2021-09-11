Daily Weather Forecast For Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
