Billings Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- 3 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
