Daily Weather Forecast For Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
