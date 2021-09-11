CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Melbourne

Melbourne News Watch
 6 days ago

MELBOURNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bt3acO100

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

