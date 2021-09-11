4-Day Weather Forecast For Melbourne

MELBOURNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



