Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Cedar Rapids Digest
 6 days ago

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) A sunny Saturday is here for Cedar Rapids, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cedar Rapids:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0bt3aODx00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids, IA
