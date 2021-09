Q: I’ve been living with the same man for almost 30 years. We’ve never been married for a number of financial reasons, but a number of years ago I even changed my last name to match his. In other words, we’ve lived like a married couple all of these years. Almost 20 years ago we bought a home together in Vacaville and we both lived there until three months ago when we split up. I moved out, but now I’m concerned about the house. If he keeps living there, does he have to make the payments? I’d like to sell it and take the money so I can move closer to my family on the East Coast. What are my rights?

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO