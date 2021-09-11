South Bend Weather Forecast

SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



