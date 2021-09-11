Weather Forecast For Newark

NEWARK, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



