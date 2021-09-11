CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Clinton School District Parents were Informed of a Soft Locked Today

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a short period of time on Friday afternoon, all Clinton School District schools went on a soft lockdown. Students and staff were not allowed to leave the building, but the school day continued as normal inside. This was due to a situation outside the schools in which law enforcement were searching for a suspect. The school district has received the “all-clear” from law enforcement, and will continue with dismissal as normal at all of their buildings.

