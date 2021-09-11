Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(SIOUX FALLS, SD.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sioux Falls:

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then haze during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.