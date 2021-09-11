CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

A rainy Saturday in Mission — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 6 days ago

(MISSION, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Mission, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mission:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bt3Zuuy00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 76 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

