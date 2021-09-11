CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 6 days ago

MURFREESBORO, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bt3ZbOP00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro, TN
118
Followers
238
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy