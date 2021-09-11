Weather Forecast For Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.