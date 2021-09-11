Weather Forecast For Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
