Weather Forecast For New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



