Weather Forecast For New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
