Environment

Jackson Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

JACKSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0bt3ZLSt00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

