Flint, MI

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Flint

 6 days ago

(FLINT, MI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flint:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bt3ZKaA00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

