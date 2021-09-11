Rose Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
