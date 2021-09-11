Worcester Daily Weather Forecast
WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
