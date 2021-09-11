Lily Bay Township Daily Weather Forecast
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
