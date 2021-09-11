Lily Bay Township Daily Weather Forecast

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



