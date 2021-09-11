Saturday sun alert in Green Bay — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(GREEN BAY, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Green Bay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Green Bay:
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0