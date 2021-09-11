4-Day Weather Forecast For Sawyers Bar
SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then haze during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 89 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 90 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0