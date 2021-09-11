4-Day Weather Forecast For Sawyers Bar

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then haze during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 89 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 90 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, September 13 Areas Of Smoke High 92 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Areas Of Smoke High 94 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



