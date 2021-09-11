CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyers Bar, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sawyers Bar

 6 days ago

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0bt3YzRE00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then haze during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy smoke during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 92 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 94 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

