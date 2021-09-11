Winton Weather Forecast
WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
