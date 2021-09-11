Jump on Victory’s rainy forecast today

(VICTORY, VT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Victory Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Victory:

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 12 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.