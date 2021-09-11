Grand Rapids Daily Weather Forecast
GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
