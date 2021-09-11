Grand Rapids Daily Weather Forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, September 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 20 mph



