Saturday rain in Chicken: Ideas to make the most of it

(CHICKEN, AK) Saturday is set to be rainy in Chicken, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chicken:

Saturday, September 11 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 60 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.