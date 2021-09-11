4-Day Weather Forecast For Greenhorn
GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
